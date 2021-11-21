Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 120.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,950. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $155.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.27 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.