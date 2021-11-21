Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,363 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 377,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,141,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,050,000 after buying an additional 89,988 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 397.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 62,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 89,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $77.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28.

