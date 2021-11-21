Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 97,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

