Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -28.18. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,370 shares in the company, valued at $44,897,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,967. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

