PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report $4.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $13.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $16.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in PulteGroup by 309.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $52.25. 3,571,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

