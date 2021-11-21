PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PureTech Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

