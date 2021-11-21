Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PPT stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.47% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.