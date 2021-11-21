Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years.
Shares of PPT stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
