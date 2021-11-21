Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,775,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,842,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,578,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $436,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,048,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,525,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,053 shares of company stock valued at $105,544,022. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.73 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.05.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

