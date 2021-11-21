Quant Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43.25 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $43.25 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $223.75 or 0.00383806 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001331 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $671.67 or 0.01152165 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

