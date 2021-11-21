Quickstep Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 23rd (OTCMKTS:QCKSF)

Quickstep Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QCKSF)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.
OTCMKTS QCKSF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Quickstep has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
Quickstep Company Profile
Read More: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Quickstep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quickstep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.