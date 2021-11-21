Quickstep Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 23rd (OTCMKTS:QCKSF)

Quickstep Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QCKSF)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS QCKSF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Quickstep has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Quickstep Company Profile

Quickstep Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of composite solutions to the aerospace, defence, automotive, and other advanced manufacturing sectors. It manufacture complex composite parts and assemblies for ‘build to print’ applications, along with the design, development, and manufacture of complex engineered products.

