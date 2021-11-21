QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Up 26.5% in October

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the October 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.49. 469,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 135,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,997. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 92.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 50.0% during the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 38,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QNST. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.