Radio Caca Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $315.70 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00090542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.30 or 0.07293401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,417.89 or 0.99684443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

