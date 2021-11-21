Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Hits $3.03 on Major Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $84.05 million and approximately $828,845.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for $3.03 or 0.00005134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00069493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00076072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00090508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.18 or 0.07296274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,934.81 or 0.99996808 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00027529 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,775,668 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

