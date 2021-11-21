Raub Brock Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 567,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $29,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $1,026,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

