Raymond James Begins Coverage on Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an in-line rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

SEAT stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.