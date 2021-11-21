Raymond James Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $290.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.41.

NYSE:TGT opened at $250.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.17. Target has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

