Raymond James Reiterates “C$8.50” Price Target for Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX)

Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$5.82. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

