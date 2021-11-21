Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RLLMF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

