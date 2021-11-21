Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 1.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.