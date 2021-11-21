Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the October 14th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Recipe Unlimited alerts:

Shares of RCPUF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.92. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148. Recipe Unlimited has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Recipe Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recipe Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.