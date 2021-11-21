Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Up 24.1% in October

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the October 14th total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

RRBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

RRBI stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

