Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Plans $3.00 Dividend

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.