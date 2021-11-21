Redd Market Capitalization Hits $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,716.57 or 0.99122515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00039223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.67 or 0.00495765 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

