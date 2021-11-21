RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading Up 33% Over Last Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $266.53 million and approximately $18.44 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.00321155 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.28 or 0.00177391 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00100341 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001146 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars.

