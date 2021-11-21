Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

