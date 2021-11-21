Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,325.64 ($30.38).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REL shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price target on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Relx alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

LON:REL traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,367 ($30.93). 4,473,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,230.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,072.08. The stock has a market cap of £45.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,382.27 ($31.12).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.