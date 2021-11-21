Ren Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $810.89 million and approximately $30.78 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ren has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00226746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00087990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

