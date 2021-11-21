Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Bolt Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

