Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 7,482 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE:DTE opened at $111.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.