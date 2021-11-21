Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $910,000 Stock Position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,040 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.53% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHT opened at $3.62 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

