Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day moving average of $106.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $85.70 and a 1 year high of $113.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

