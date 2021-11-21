Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $907,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

HDV stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $85.33 and a one year high of $100.48.

