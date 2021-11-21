Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 42,100 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $98.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

