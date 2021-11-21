Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of South Plains Financial worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPFI opened at $26.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $466.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

SPFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

