Renasant Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Renasant Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $79.94 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

