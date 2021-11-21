Renasant Bank Sells 1,202 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Renasant Bank decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,239,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,578,826.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

