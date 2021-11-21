Renasant Bank Sells 121 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $85.77 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

