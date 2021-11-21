Renasant Bank Sells 1,787 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Renasant Bank trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $206.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average is $228.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

