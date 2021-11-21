Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $7.76 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Render Token has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $132.58 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.76 or 0.00013123 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded up 112.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00236648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00088098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,573,388 coins and its circulating supply is 171,972,815 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

