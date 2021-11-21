renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Down 17.7% This Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $638,805.49 and approximately $19,654.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00074377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00090699 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,169.34 or 0.07181374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,848.76 or 0.99640018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

