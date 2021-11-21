Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the October 14th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of RNSHF opened at $76.16 on Friday. Renishaw has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36.

RNSHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renishaw from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,391.50.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

