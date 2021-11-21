Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Trading Down 1%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)’s share price dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

