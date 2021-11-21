Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 242,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,168. The company has a market capitalization of $859.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.94. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.