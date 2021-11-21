Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 6,164 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AKAM stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,691 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.