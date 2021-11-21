Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Shares Down 2.7%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 122,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 150,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.58 million and a PE ratio of -9.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 25.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Rio2 (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

