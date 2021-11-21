Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$92.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.77. The firm has a market cap of C$10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$64.17 and a 1 year high of C$94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$75.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.