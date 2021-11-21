Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 147.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rite Aid worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,681,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 250,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 77.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 700,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 179.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 726,997 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 73.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 209,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of RAD opened at $12.84 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $716.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

