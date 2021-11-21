Robert S. Silberman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

