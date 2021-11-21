Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 83,175 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,000. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

