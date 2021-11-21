Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.14.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $165,191,940 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $234.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.86 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.13.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

